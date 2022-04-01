After an impressive upset in Fort Worth against the TCU Horned Frogs Tuesday, the Wildcats are headed to Lamar this weekend. Where the Cardinals are just one win ahead of them in the conference.

Head Coach Rick McCarty said, “When you reference Lamar, we were 5-0 last year with a lot of really close tight games. They’re a really talented team, their coaching staff does a great job down there. Um, so we have their attention. They’ve got ours as well. You can say this will be our toughest stretch here coming up, with four on the road and five at home next week. These nine games are gonna paint a pretty good picture on how this thing is gonna run out, if we can handle our business here.”

The Wildcats play the first game of the series today and a double header tomorrow to conclude the series.