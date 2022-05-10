The ACU Wildcats are headed to Huntsville for their first appearance in the Western Athletic Conference softball tournament this week.

The Wildcats are the fourth seed after finishing second in the Southwest Division.

The way the conference was set up this year, ACU didn’t play half of the WAC in the regular seaosn.

Now, they may play some of the other teams.

For her part, head coach Abigail Farler can’t wait to see some of those fresh faces.

Farler said, “We love it! We’re excited. We are going to be excited no matter, who we play, but honestly, I think it would be nice to see some fresh faces. I feel really good. Coach Reeves does our scouting reports, and he watches a lot of video. Coach Jess watches a lot of video. I have a ton of confidence going into it knowing that they’ve scouted the opponents really well. We are ready to go out and compete. It would be nice to face the same team for the seventh and eighth time, but we’ll play whoever.”

ACU opens the tournament in the second round on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

They play the winner of the Lamar/Utah Valley game that is played earlier in the day.