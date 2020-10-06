ACU releases 2021 spring volleyball schedule

FRISCO, Texas—Monday afternoon the Southland Conference announced their volleyball schedule for Spring 2021.

The NCAA announced in September that the spring schedule for volleyball would run from January 22 through April 3.

The Wildcats will have the option to schedule a non-conference slate beginning January 22 with conference play beginning February 4.

“With quite a few new faces on our roster this fall, we have been taking full advantage of more court training over the last few months,” explained head coach, Angela Mooney. “Our staff and players are really excited about the growth we have seen as a program overall. We are all thrilled to see the schedule put into place and look forward to the competition come spring.”

The traditional 16-game schedule was trimmed to 12 games for the spring and ACU will play each conference opponent once.

The Wildcats will host six home matches on the season.

As previously announced, the Southland Conference has decided to trim their postseason to the top four conference finishers who will compete in a single-elimination tournament hosted by the top seed.

The conference tournament is slated for April 2-3 with the NCAA Tournament selection happening on April 4. The league winner will receive an automatic berth to the revised NCAA tournament.

ACU’s Spring Southland Schedule

Feb. 4 at UIW

Feb. 6 at A&M-Corpus Christi

Feb. 11 vs. McNeese

Feb. 13 vs. Lamar

Feb. 25 vs. Nicholls

Feb. 27 vs. SFA

Mar. 11 at Southeastern Louisiana

Mar. 13 at New Orleans

Mar. 18 vs. Northwestern State

Mar. 20 vs. Central Arkansas

Mar. 23 at Houston Baptist

Mar. 27 at Sam Houston