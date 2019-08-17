ACU running backs look sharp in preseason

The ACU Wildcats continue to prepare for the regular season when they take on FBS opponent North Texas.

A future key to success for the Wildcats in their opener and throughout the season is their depth at running back.

Head Coach Adam Dorrel said, “They’ve run the ball really well, I think their vision right now is really good. I think what makes our running game dynamic is the fact that they’re so different and they feed off each other. Tracy can come in and thump, he’s got very quick feet, he’s very dynamic in catching balls out of the backfield. Billy has done a really good job of improving his hands, we’re able to move him around formationally. We’re excited about those guys and don’t forget about Tyrese White, don’t sleep on him, he’s a really good player and we’re going to try and get him involved as well.”

Billy McCrary said, “I feel like the running team is going to be a big part of this year, we’ve got three backs that can really move. We’ve got me, we’ve got Tracy, we’ve got Tyrese. I feel like it’s like a three-headed monster so it’s not just me, it’s not just Tracy, we all work together to get our reps in.”