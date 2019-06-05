ACU's Trevino drafted by Tampa Bay

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

June 5, 2019 - 2019 Southland Conference Player of the Year Luis Trevino was selected in the final day of the MLB Amateur Draft.

The Tampa Bay Rays picked him in the 40th round with the 1,208th overall selection.

Trevino was unbelievably good in the 2019 season for the Wildcats. He hit .408 this year. That average was thirty points higher than the next best in the Southland.

He also led the conference in runs driven in in 2019 with 63.

