ARLINGTON, Texas (BCH Sports) – The ACU Wildcats topped the Big 12’s Oklahoma Sooners, 4-3 in 10 innings, on Wednesday night at Globe Life Field.

The Wildcats scored the first three runs of the game to take control.

Jake Skaggs drove in one run in the second inning to get the Wildcats on the board.

Maddox Miesse drove in the next three runs for ACU. He drew a bases-loaded walk in the 4th for the second run of the game for the Wildcats. Miesse made it 3-0 with a basehit to right field in the 6th inning.

After Oklahoma scored three straight to force extra innings, Miesse came through again. This time he looped a basehit to centerfield in the 10th inning to drive in Garrett Williams with the game winner.

ACU is now 4-1 on the season. They return to Scott Field this weekend for a four-game series with Southeastern Missouri. Game one of the series is Friday at 4:05 p.m.