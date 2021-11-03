ACU Seniors need to take advantage of every chance

Julie Goodenough and her ACU Wildcats start the new season next Tuesday.

ACU is led by seniors and grad transfers this season.

When you are young, you think the season and your life is going to last forever.

Goodenough is making sure her players are award they need to cherish and take advantage of every opportunity they get.

Goodenough says, “I usually sit them down as a group before we start games, and I tell them, ‘You’ve got to have urgency every day because this season is going to go by faster than any other.’ They aren’t getting the season back. This is it whether you’re a senior or a super senior. You want them to make the most of every opportunity of every day that they have in practice and in games.”

The ACU women are at home on November 9 against the University of the Southwest at 6 p.m.