On Saturday, the ACU Wildcats welcomed the Tarleton State Texans to Wildcat Stadium for a Western Athletic Conference showdown.

The Wildcats defense led the way, as ACU ran away with the win 29-3. This win snaps ACU’s two game losing streak, improving their record on the season to 5-5.

ACU will be back at Wildcat Stadium next week for their final game of the regular season against the Sam Houston Bearkats. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00pm.