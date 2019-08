The ACU Women’s Soccer team is in search of back-to-back NCAA Tournament berths.

Sunday evening, the Wildcats took the first step in the right direction by beating down Texas Southern 9-0 in their scrimmage.

Caylen Wright opened the scoring with her first collegiate goal. She would finish with two on the day.

Jordan Michie led the team with a hat trick.

Christina Arteaga scored two goals of her own.