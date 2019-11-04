ACU Soccer lands eight on Southland All-Conference team

FRISCO, Texas – Lamar junior Lucy Ashworth is the 2019 Southland Conference Women’s Soccer Player of the Year, the league announced Monday along with the all-conference teams. All yearly awards are presented by Ready Nutrition.

The Cardinals led the way with eight total selections on the three teams, followed by defending conference tournament champion Abilene Christian with seven. Both the Cardinals and Wildcats placed four each on the top squad.

Northwestern State and UIW earned five spots, and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi placed four on the teams. McNeese, Sam Houston State and Stephen F. Austin were responsible for three selections each, and Central Arkansas rounded out the institutions represented with one all-conference player.

Ashworth also garners Forward of the Year laurels after tying for the league lead in points (47) with teammate Esther Okoronkwo, the league’s Newcomer of the Year. Ashworth’s 17 goals were second only to Okoronkwo and her conference-high 13 assists are the second-most in a single season in Southland history.

A year after redshirting due to injury, Okoronkwo – a Northeast Texas Community College product – racked up 19 goals for the regular-season champions. The league leader in game-winning goals (six), she ranked second nationally in points and goals. Okoronkwo’s 16 goals in conference play gave her an average of nearly 1.5 goals per match.

Abilene Christian became the first Southland institution to take home four-straight Freshman of the Year honors as defender Natalie Jones follows in the footsteps of Alyssia Anuat, Christina Arteaga and Shay Johnson. Jones played in all but two matches, tallying seven goals and seven assists. Her seven assists rank second just behind Ashworth, and her 13 points in league play tied for sixth.

Northwestern State sophomore Nicole Henry earned Defender of the Year recognition, using her speed to anchor a Demons back line that held opponents to just over eight shots per game in Southland matches. She limited quality chances as well with just about half of those shots going on goal.

The Midfielder of the Year Award goes to Abilene Christian senior Shay Johnson, who has been a key to the Wildcats’ transition game and aiding a defense that ranks third in the league in goals allowed. She made the most of her three goals in conference play as two of them went down as game-winners. Johnson finished the year with six goals and a pair of assists.

Lamar head man Steve Holeman was named the Coach of the Year for the second time in the last three seasons after leading the Cardinals to their second regular-season championship in that span. Following an early loss to Northwestern State, LU responded by winning nine-straight league matches, outscoring opponents 34-13 during that stretch.

Monday’s announcement saw six repeat honorees with Abilene Christian’s Christina Arteaga being the lone three-time selection. The Wildcats also had a trio of two-time selections in Michelle Mulrooney, Shay Johnson and Rachel Johnson. McNeese’s Rachel Palet and Havana Johnson, and Stephen F. Austin’s Sophia Fondren all earned their second all-league nod.

For participating teams, individual superlative winners and all-conference selections will be honored before their first games at the 2019 Southland Conference Soccer Tournament in Conway, Ark., taking place Nov. 6-10.

Player of the Year:  Lucy Ashworth, Lamar
Freshman of the Year: Natalie Jones, Abilene Christian
Newcomer of the Year: Esther Okoronkwo, Lamar
Defender of the Year: Nicole Henry, Northwestern State
Midfielder of the Year: Shay Johnson, Abilene Christian
Forward of the Year:  Lucy Ashworth, Lamar
Goalkeeper of the Year: Kyleigh Hall, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Coach of the Year: Steve Holeman, Lamar

2019 Southland Conference Soccer All-Conference Teams
 
First Team

Pos.NameSchoolClassHometown
DNicole HenryNorthwestern StateSo.Tomball, Texas
DMichelle Mulrooney2Abilene ChristianSr.Lodi, Calif.
DJuana PlataLamarSo.Houston Texas
DAna CampaUIWSr.San Antonio, Texas
MFShay Johnson2Abilene ChristianSr.Coppell, Texas
MFAnna LoftusLamarSo.Milton Keynes, England
MFAbby DeakinTexas A&M-Corpus ChristiJr.Broomfield, Colo.
MFNatalie JonesAbilene ChristianFr.Lubbock, Texas
FLucy AshworthLamarJr.Wigan, England
FEsther OkoronkwoLamarR-Jr.Richmond, Texas
FChristina Arteaga3Abilene ChristianJr.Pflugerville, Texas
FKatelyn TerminiStephen F. AustinJr.Frisco, Texas
GKKyleigh HallTexas A&M-Corpus ChristiJr.Mansfield, Texas

 
Second Team

Pos.NameSchoolClassHometown
DNatalee HenryNorthwestern StateSo.Tomball, Texas
DSophia ManiboLamarJr.Beaumont, Texas
DAlana ManganTexas A&M-Corpus ChristiFr.Bedford, Texas
DKeely MorrowMcNeeseJr.Nevada, Texas
MFOlivia MattsonNorthwestern StateFr.Mariehamn, Finland
MFSophia Fondren2Stephen F. AustinJr.Frisco, Texas
MFRachel Palet2McNeeseSr.Plano, Texas
MFKaisa JuvonenLamarFr.Tampere, Finland
FKeeley AyalaUIWSo.Wichita Falls, Texas
FCaylen WrightAbilene ChristianFr.Joshua, Texas
FEmma HawkinsCentral ArkansasFr.Forney, Texas
FBrooke HansonUIWSr.New Braunfels, Texas
GKMadeline TalbotStephen F. AustinR-So.Shreveport, La.

Third Team

Pos.NameSchoolClassHometown
DShayla SpearmanTexas A&M-Corpus ChristiSr.Wichita Falls, Texas
DAlyssia AnuatAbilene ChristianSo.San Diego, Calif.
DBrooke LenzAbilene ChristianSr.Spring, Texas
DHallie FieldNorthwestern StateFr.Frisco, Texas
MFHannah WalshUIWFr.Preston, England
MFIsabelle BeleticUIWJr.Corpus Christi, Texas
MFKalynn BickfordSam Houston StateFr.Mansfield, Texas
MFBrianna WoodallSam Houston StateR-Jr.Kingwood, Texas
FMadison LedetLamarJr.Nederland, Texas
FHavana Johnson2McNeeseJr.Coeur d’Alene, Idaho
FSammi MayockSam Houston StateJr.Round Rock, Texas
FJalen DonaldsonNorthwestern StateSo.Richmond, British Columbia
GKRachel Johnson2Abilene ChristianR-Sr.Coppell, Texas


2 – Two-time all-conference selection
3 – Three-time all-conference selection

The Southland Conference Soccer All-Conference Teams are nominated and voted upon by the league’s head coaches and SIDs. Each team consists of four defenders, four midfielders, four forwards and a goalkeeper.

