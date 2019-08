FRISCO, Texas – Houston Baptist and Abilene Christian earned the first weekly awards of the 2019 season. Erin Smith of the Wildcats earned the week’s goalkeeper accolade.

Smith faced 18 shots and made six saves over the opening weekend of play, helping the Wildcats to their first 2-0 start since 2013, their first year in Division I.

She made four of those saves in the second half of a 2-1 win over UTEP, setting up her team for a late comeback with two goals in the final 20 minutes of play.