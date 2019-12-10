ACU Softball adds pitcher in mid-year transfer

ABILENE— Separate of their signing class announced in November, the softball team has announced a mid-year transfer who will join the team and be eligible to play in the spring semester. Alivia Sinnott will join the Wildcats from the University of South Florida where she played for one season with Bulls. During her one season in Tampa she was part of a team that went 41-19 and earned a bid to the NCAA tournament. She pitched in two games, totaling one inning, for the Bulls but was part of a staff that held a 2.14 ERA on the season.

Sinnott is excited to join the program and begin working with the team in January. “I chose ACU because I believe this is where God is calling me to be,” explained Sinnott. “I will be able to become a better ball player, grow in my faith, and make great relationships, while getting an education. I am very blessed with this opportunity and I just can’t wait to get back on the field, work hard, and play softball!”

Alivia Sinnott | 5-6 | P | Louisville, Ky. / Ballard HS | University of South Florida

-National Honor Society

-Beta Club

-All-region player (9th-12th)

-All-state (12th)

-Swam all four years of high school

-Rowed for USF as a sophomore

Coach Farler on Sinnott: “I am so excited to have Alivia joining us in January. Alivia is terrific fit for ACU and the mission of our athletic department and softball program. I am looking forward to seeing what Alivia will bring to our pitching staff and how she will compete in all areas of the game. She is an outstanding fit with the culture that we are developing here with ACU Softball. We can’t wait for Alivia to join us next month.”