ACU Softball swept its three-game series this weekend against Lamar.

Scoring 16 runs overall and holding the Cardinals to 11. The Wildcats are now 4-2 in conference play.

Some things weren’t perfect but their will to “fight back” in games is what Coach Farler is pleased with.

Abigail Farler said, “Yeah I thought we saw some really good offense from our team, we had a lot of good quality at-bats. I think the thing I’m most proud of, of our team this weekend, is just their ability to fight back. They weren’t all perfect games, we had some mistakes in there. But their willingness to just keep fighting and grinding until they could come away with a W, in each of the games was pretty critical. Exciting to see.”