ACU Softball head coach Farler announces coaching staff

Abilene, TX-Head softball coach, Abigail Farler, announced her support staff beginning with the 2019-20 year. Assistant coaches Pat Grant and Jessica Twaddle will round out the Wildcats coaching staff.

Coach Grant joins the softball staff after previously serving as a hitting/infield coach for the Driven Elite Academy. He also served as an assistant coach with Temple College in central Texas where he helped lead them to the program’s first National Championship.

Prior to his time at Temple College, he served as a graduate assistant at Mississippi College. He also spent time as a student manager at Mississippi State under head softball coach Vann Stuedeman.

Coach Farler had this to say of Grant, “I am very excited to add Coach Pat to our coaching staff this year. He brings energy and enthusiasm for the game. He comes with a wide variety of coaching experiences that I believe will help our staff have a well-rounded outlook. Coach Pat will lead our defense and recruiting.”

“I want to thank Coach Farler for the opportunity to come to Abilene Christian and assist her in her vision for what she has for the Wildcat softball program” stated Coach Pat. “I look forward to helping in whatever way I can to develop a strong culture of winning softball, while being apart of helping lead young women and developing them as people.”

Coach Twaddle joins the Wildcats after a one-year stint with the Hilltoppers of Western Kentucky University. As the infield coach for WKU she helped lead the team to a 37-13 record.

Prior to WKU, Twaddle spent a year as a volunteer assistant with her alma mater Murray State. While playing for the Racers she racked up a number of accolades including being the only two-time Softball Player of the Year in the history of the Ohio Valley Conference. She also owns Racers’ program records for career batting averaging (.374), hits (234), RBI (143) and double plays turned (84).

Coach Farler had high praise for Twaddle saying, “I am so excited to add coach Jess to our coaching staff. She brings a clear vision for coaching that aligns perfectly with the mission of ACU and our softball program. I’m looking forward to seeing what Coach Jess does with our hitters this year and truly believe that her experience and passion for the game are going to be very valuable to the student athletes.”

Twaddle is looking forward to working with the team, stating, “I can’t say enough about how excited I am to be a part of this staff at ACU. After talking to Coach Farler just once, I was already completely sold on her vision and direction for the program. I am both humbled and grateful that she has given me the chance to be a part of what she is building here.

“Coaching softball and discipling women to follow Jesus are my two great passions, and at ACU these passions collide beautifully. Wildcat Softball is going to be exciting to watch and be a part of. We are eager for the team to get to campus and to get to work.”

After missing out on the conference tournament in 2019, Coach Farler and her staff hope to bring the program to new heights in the seasons to come.

“Our coaching staff will be extremely well rounded this year,” stated Farler. “With Coach Pat and Coach Jess we have two unique perspectives while also having a common vision for the program. They both see the value in leading the team on and off the field. I am grateful to have found two coaches who love the game of softball and love the Lord, who will work to mentor the team with passion this year. We are excited to bring our ideas together to elevate ACU softball!”