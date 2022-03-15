The ACU Softball team has had a few days off this week of play. They travel to Tulsa, Oklahoma tomorrow. This is only the second time in history to play them and the first meeting was seven years ago!

“I don’t know them real well, I watched their game against Tech this weekend, but I think it’s a good matchup for us. It’s a good mid-week doubleheader for us to go on. A roadtrip on Spring Break, because of proximity and seeing a new opponent, that was the rush with scheduling them. So we’re really excited, I think it’s gonna be, we’re looking at statistics and watching video and I think it’s gonna be a good matchup for us.”

The doubleheader starts at 3 o’ clock tomorrow in Oklahoma.