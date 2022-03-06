After playing the first 16 games of their 2022 schedule on the road in three different tournaments, this weekend the the ACU Softball team finally played a series in the Key City.

The Wildcats lost the first game of their three game series against the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks on Friday, 3-0.

On Saturday, the Wildcats and Ladyjacks hit the field for a double header. The Ladyjacks took the first game of the day 6-2, but the Wildcats got revenge in the second game, 4-3.

After splitting Saturday’s doubleheader, the Wildcats are sitting at 9-10 on the season, with a 1-2 record in the WAC.

ACU will be back on the diamond Tuesday afternoon for another doubleheader against the University of Incarnate Word. The first pitch of game one is scheduled for noon at Poly Wells Field.