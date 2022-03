On Saturday afternoon, the ACU Softball team welcomed the Tarleton State Texanns to Poly Wells Field for a doubleheader.

The Wildcats climbed out of an early three run hole to take game one, 12-11. The Texanns got revenge in game two to split the doubleheader, 7-5.

ACU will be back on the diamond next Friday, to take on the Sam Houston Bearkats on the road.