ACU softball still in the hunt for postseason play

It’s do or die time for the ACU softball team.

They are currently in tenth place but within shouting distance of a spot in the Southland Conference Tournament.

It’s not going to be easy, though.

Head coach Abigail Farler’s team needs to sweep the Texas A&M/Corpus Christi Islanders and get some help from Incarnate Word.

No one said it was going to easy, but the Wildcats believe being at home gives them a real shot at postseason play.

Farler said, “It’s much easier if we sweep. You’ve got the other team, UIW, they would need to lose another game. If we win two out of three, then we need UIW to lose all of their games, so it makes it much more complicated. Sweep is optimal for us and what we’d like to finish out with. We are happy to play at home to finish this thing out and to continue to play our style of softball. We’ve said that over and over and over again. We are seeing it a little more consistently, so we’re excited to see what they come out and do.”

The regular season comes to a close this week at Well’s Field.

The Wildcats host the Islanders in a three-game series that starts with a doubleheader on Friday.