ACU splits doubleheader with Stephen F. Austin

The ACU men and women split their doubleheader with Stephen F. Austin in Southland Conference basketball on Tuesday night.

The women used a career high 33 points from Dominique Golightly to post an 88-62 victory over the Lady Jacks, who entered the night in first place in the conference.

Brea Wright added 22 points for the Wildcats in their victory.

After the game, head coach Julie Goodenough said, “I’m just really proud of our team, this is our third game in seven days and you wouldn’t have known it by the way our players play with such high energy and high intensity. They proved that when you really wrap your mind around something, you can fight through it and that’s what they did. Just a great team effort.”

Stephen F. Austin came from behind in the men’s game to beat ACU, 77-72.

The Wildcats led by four at the break, but were outscored by nine in the second half to pick up the win.

Clay Gayman led ACU in scoring with 17 points on the night.

The Wildcats finish the regular season in San Antonio against Incarnate Word on Saturday. Both teams are still in contention for the double bye in the Southland Conference Tournament next week.