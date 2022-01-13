ACU Sports Hall of Famer Jarale Badon to coach Wildcat running backs

ABILENE – The ACU football program and head coach Keith Patterson have announced the addition to ACU Hall of Famer Jerale Badon to the staff as running backs coach. Badon returns to ACU after serving for 14 years a high school coach and most recently as the offensive coordinator at Abilene High School, where the Eagles are coming off a 5-1 league record and an appearance in the 2021 UIL Texas State Playoffs.

“I am very thankful for Coach Patterson giving me this opportunity to be able to give back to my alma mater and to be a part of an awesome staff that he is bringing together,” Badon said. “I can’t wait to meet the guys, start building those relationships and get to work.”

Badon finished his student-athlete career as ACU’s all-time leader in receptions (235) and receiving yards (3,311), while finishing eighth in career touchdowns (19) and helping lead the Wildcats to their first two Division II playoff appearances in 2006 and 2007. A three-time All-Conference selection, the two-time team captain was selected to ACU’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s and went into the ACU Sports Hall of Fame in 2019.

“I am excited to be able to bring Jerale back to Abilene Christian University,” Patterson said. “He brings immense passion and wants to make a difference in the lives of people, and we know that he will be a tremendous asset to our staff, players and Athletics department.”