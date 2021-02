The Wildcats were at home tonight to take on Houston Baptist and rolled past the Huskies 88-59.

ACU was able to outscore HBU 52-26 in the first half giving them a comfortable cushion in the second half.

Clay Gayman was the leading scorer for ACU with 16 points, while Reggie Miller had 15.

The ACU women were on the road against HBU tonight winning that one 62-56.

Both the men and women will be at home Saturday to face Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.