ACU enjoying the return to the field during spring practice

The ACU Wildcats continue to work to get ready for the 2021 season at Anthony Field this weekend.

The Wildcats struggled through a frustrating Covid-19 riddled 2020 season, and they ended up with a 1-5 record. The virus also kept head coach Adam Dorrel and his assistants in their office all offseason instead of recruiting.

That’s a long time to stay inside, so coach Dorrel and his team are really happy to be back on the field to play some football.

Adam Dorrel said, Being in the office, you know that recruiting is still shut down, so we couldn’t go out on the road to recruit. So, we’ve been in the office a long time. It’s great to be back out with the players and get back to ball. The thing I’m proud of is the enthusiasm and the guys showing up ready to play each and every day. I feel like you can get a lot more done when they are having fun. They are wanting to run over here to the facility, and not, ‘Oh, I got to go to practice.’ That’s what I’ve been pleased with. I think our coaching staff is doing a good job of making it fun and energetic and doing some new things in practice to try to liven it up, and I think our guys are reciprocating that, so, it’s been fun.”

Another goal is to get ready for the upcoming 2021 season. Coach Dorrel says he is looking to add some transfer help at the offensive line and defensive line once spring football is over.

ACU opens 2021 in Dallas against SMU on September 4th.