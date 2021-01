ACU will officially join the Western Athletic Conference after the announcement made yesterday morning by the WAC. This presents another stepping stone in the Div. I era for the Wildcats. This athletic program is excited for the next chapter.

Allen Ward said, "I know it says a lot about our program for the others that were involved in this process to want to include ACU. With what we've done with our facilities and the success that we've had, I know this last year has been weird not being able to finish our seasons but the year before we won five championships, we had both our men and women in the NCAA tournament. That was a great start for us and I expect that to continue. We're gonna have to up our game in a lot of different areas with the WAC, but we were not gonna miss out on this opportunity."