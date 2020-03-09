ACU Men clinch double-bye, will rest for two days

The ACU Men start the Southland Conference Tournament Friday.

Head Coach Joe Golding’s Wildcats are the number two seed in the tournament and that means they advance directly to the conference semifinals.

The Wildcats will be watching from the sidelines for two days instead of playing, but Coach Golding says it shouldn’t be a problem for his guys.

Joe Golding said, “The fear is that whoever we play will have played one game, maybe somebody has played two games so they’re comfortable with the arena, they’re comfortable with the pressure and atmosphere that goes with March basketball, that would be the concern, but I think we would take being 40 minutes away in the rest over that. The double-by was big, I don’t think you have to have the double-bye, I think SFA won it three years ago winning three games, New Orleans got there last year winning three games. In a crazy year of college basketball like it has been all year, there is no telling what is going to happen. I think anytime, when you’re just 40 minutes away from a championship game instead of 80, that’s a really big deal.”

The Wildcats begin play in the tournament on Friday night at 7:30.

Their half of bracket includes Nicholls, Lamar, and McNeese.

ACU was 3-1 against those three schools.