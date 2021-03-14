ACU proves postseason success, matches up with Texas in NCAA Tournament

It was a night to remember for the ACU Wildcats last night as they beat Nicholls in the Southland Conference championship.

ACU’s journey in the Southland Tournament was pretty simple. They were able to earn lopsided victories over Lamar and Nicholls to earn their second NCAA Tournament appearance.

During Selection Sunday, it was revealed they would be a 14-seed and face 3-seed Big 12 competitor Texas in the first round. This is a step up in seeding from when they faced Kentucky in 2019 and were a 15 seed.

Now with two trips to the big dance, the Wildcats have proven they belong in the postseason spotlight and their 2019 appearance was far from a one hit wonder.

Joe Golding said, “I’m just super proud of this group. This group has bee special from the start. This year has been tough for a lot of different reasons man, and and this group has made this year as fun as any year I’ve been a part of. I think we’re validated. I think we did that. I think we validated last year, and it was hard for Ricks, Trey, and Howell. That didn’t get the opportunity to play. I think this year has just validated that stuff. We’re building a real program, but that has nothing to do with me. It’s got everything to do with these two guys and that locker room. We’ve got a special group man, just special duded that work hard. They let us coach them really really hard, and you love them both on and off the court man, and it’s just special. We’ve got something really unique going on here and it’s a lot of run to be a part of.”

The Wildcats go head to head with the Longhorns this Saturday, March 20th.