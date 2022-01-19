ACU’s Antilla named as WAC Field Athlete of the Week

DENVER – The Western Athletic Conference announced its’ weekly list of indoor track and field award winners on Tuesday afternoon, with ACU’s Ella Anttila being named as the league’s Field Athlete of the Week. The Wildcats are in the first season of competition as a WAC member, making Anttila ACU’s first-ever track and field athlete to earn a weekly award from the conference office.

Anttila, a senior from Helsinki, Finland, placed first in the triple jump at the Texas Tech Corky Classic, Friday. She marked a season best record with 12.55m (42’ 2.25”) placing her first in the WAC season rankings and 19th in the NCAA according to TFRRS Qualifying List.

The Purple and White are back in action for the second indoor meet of the season this Friday with a trip back to Lubbock for the Red Raider Invitational.