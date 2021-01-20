Golding focused on present with his team still competing in Southland Conference

The ACU men and women are down in Huntsville for their doubleheader with Sam Houston State.

Most of the talk surrounding ACU right now is the schools move from the Southland Conference to the WAC.

For his part, Wildcats head coach Joe Golding says he has to keep his second place team focused on the rest of the 2021 season.

Joe Golding said, “I’m excited about this team. It’s probably the deepest team we’ve had. We’re playing 10 guys pretty regularly, sometimes 11, so it gives us a chance to wear down some opponents, especially with what we’re doing on the defensive side of the ball. We’re just trying to get our team focused on what’s at hand. We have a big stretch coming up. We have like five games in 12 or 13 days here with the makeup game with Corpus, so we got a lot going on and we got to be locked and focused, but I’ve enjoyed coaching this team, they’re fun to coach. They deserve the rankings and everything that’s come to them at this point. They’ve handled their schedule very well.”