Southland Gives Back: ACU Establishes High-Five Fridays

ABILENE, Texas – As part of ACU’s Southland Gives Back initiative, student-athletes and coaches from all of Abilene Christian’s varsity teams took turns participating in High-Five Fridays at neighboring Taylor Elementary School throughout the 2019 fall term.

Abilene Christian student-athletes gathered each Friday, rain or shine, along Taylor Elementary’s 13th Street entrance to set up a high-five gauntlet where children, kindergarten through fifth grade, would sprint through on their way to class. ACU athletics created this weekly event to congratulate the kids for making it through a tough week of schoolwork and to offer encouragement before the start of another seven-hour day.

ACU’s close relationship with the Abilene Independent School district and surrounding elementary schools also was on display twice during the basketball non-conference season as students from around the Big Country helped pack Moody Coliseum for the Wildcats’ victories over Southwest and Champions Christian. The combined attendance for both games was more than 6,000 spectators.

As part of the “Southland Gives Back” initiative, the Southland Conference will profile a community service outing from each of our 13 member institutions this holiday season.