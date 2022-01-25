WAC Women’s Indoor Track & Field Athletes of the Week Announced

DENVER – Grand Canyon’s Kelly Moodry and Abilene Christian’s Annina Brandenburg have been named
Western Athletic Conference Woemn’s Indoor Track & Field Athletes of the Week, respectively, for Jan. 19
through 23.
Moodry, a junior from Gillette, Wyo., let the Lopes with a win at the MLK Jr. Collegiate Invitational, Saturday.
She won the 800 meters with a time of 2:07.09. Her time puts her first in the WAC and 10th in the NCAA
performance lists according to TFFRS.
Brandenburg, a senior from Dusseldorf, Germany, placed second in the weight throw with a 15.9m (52’ 2”) at
the Red Raider Open, Friday. Her performance puts her second in the WAC and 37th in the NCAA
performance lists according to TFFRS.
Other track nominees: Abilene Christian’s Megan Kirby finished seventh in the 60-meter hudles (8.63) with a
time that puts her second in the WAC performance list at the Red Raider Open … NM State’s Aliyah Logan
placed sixth in the 60-meter hurdles (8.45) with a time that puts her first in the WAC performance list at the
MLK Jr. Collegiate Inviational … Tarleton’s Breonna Campbell finished fifth in the 60-meter dash (7.67) and
200-meter dash (25.61) at the Fastrak Collegiate Challenge … UT Rio Grande Valley’s Aviana Goode finished
sixth in the 60-meter hurdles (8.78) at the Fastrak Collegiate Challenge.
Other field nominees: Grand Canyon’s Taryn Burkett placed first in triple jump with a 12.42m (40’ 9”) mark
at the MLK Jr. Collegiate Challenge … NM State’s Rebecca Green placed fourth in shot put with a 14.23m
(46’ 8.25”) mark and weight throw with a 11.77m (38’ 7.5”) mark at the MLK Jr. Collegiate Invitational …
Tarleton’s Gentrye Munden placed fourth in high jump with a 1.67m (5’ 5.75”) at the Fastrak Collegiate
Challenge … UT Rio Grande Valley’s Alexandrea Hurst placed third in shot put with a 14.85m (48’ 8.75”)
and 12th in weight throw with a 14.56m (47’ 9.25”) mark at the Fastrak Collegiate Challenge.

