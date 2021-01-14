Western Athletic Conference announces ACU as new addition

It all started in 2013 when ACU wanted to become an athletic program. They did that in 2013 becoming an FCS independent school, they then moved into the Southland Conference in 2014.

Fast forward a few years and they’re postseason eligible. The ACU men and women’s basketball teams win the Southland Conference Championship and get to play in the March Madness tournament in 2019.

You see all these programs getting to do extra things, facilities getting face lifts and of course Wildcat Stadium built and opened in 2017.

Today marks a new stepping stone for the program as they will join the Western Athletic Conference, ACU is beyond excited to join the WAC.

Allen Ward said, “This is one of those days that is one of those historic moments that can set a tone and a direction for your program for years to come and it’s really exciting for ACU and ACU athletics and how far we’ve come in such a short period of time.”

It wasn’t exactly clear if ACU would officially compete in the conference immediately in the fall of 2021, but ACU President Dr. Phil Schubert assured ACU is doing everything they can to contend in the WAC in the next academic calendar.

Phil Schubert said, “It is imperative that we have an athletic program that is propelling our institution forward in ways that are consistent with the values and the goals and aspirations that we have. We realized early on in our conversations that the existing WAC membership had a bold vision for athletics.”

WAC commissioner Jeff Hurd was thrilled to announce the new additions to his conference today and spoke on uniqueness of the programs.

Jeff Hurd said, “The bottom line to this whole expansion is it would not have come to fruition without the support, the vision and the collaboration of the respective presidents of the 13 member institutions.”