Wildcats start season strong with two wins at the Crutch

ACU stepped up to the plate for the first time in the new long-awaited 2021 season and defeated Tarleton State twice in a double header at home.

The Wildcats rolled in the first game winning 16-3 giving starter Spencer Chirpich the win. The team connected for 14 hits and 14 RBI’s in the game.

Grayson Tatrow stood out with three hits and five RBI’s including a three-run home run in the 6th inning.

Game two was closer, but ACU still came out on top 7-2 and Genner Cervantes was credited with the win.

Bryson Hill had only one hit in the game, but it was a big one as he connected for a three-run homer in the first inning giving the Wildcats momentum for the rest of the game.

ACU plays its final game of the series against Tarleton State on the road Sunday at 2.