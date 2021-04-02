Wildcats trying to grow as a squad during the spring

The ACU Wildcats are a week and a half into spring football practice leading into the 2021 football season.

Head coach Adam Dorrel and his team are coming off a 1-5 2020 season that was interupted by Covid-19 a couple of times.

The 2020 season was a challenge for many reasons, but coach Dorrel says the fact that his players were isolated from each other kept them from getting close. He says that is being worked on this spring.

Adam Dorrel said, “I the think that we’ve got to learn from is that we’ve got to grow closer as a team. That’s something that’s been a big focus of ours. The best teams that I’ve ever coached or been a part of had a genuine care and love for each other. They invested in each other. So, we are just trying to educate guys on that and trying to educate them on time management. Meetings are important. Weight lifting is important. Academics are important, but you’ve got to find time to invest in teammates. I think that’s something we can learn from last year. It was just hard for the guys last year because they weren’t together.”

The Wildcats open the 2021 season in five months and two days in Dallas against SMU. The Wildcats only have one winning season in the last seven years.