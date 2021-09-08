ACU strives to be undefeated at home in 2021

The ACU Wildcats season opening loss didn’t go the way the players, coaches or fans would’ve liked, but now the Wildcats are getting ready for their home opener.

Every team wants to make sure they win their home games.

Head coach Adam Dorrel and the team are determined to go undefeated at home this year, and it’s not just because it looks good on the record.

Dorrel said, “It’s huge. One of the goals our team comes up with every year is that they want to be undefeated at home. That would get you a Family Day win. It would get you a Homecoming win. It would get you a season opener win. That would be really big. We’ve talk about it before. There’s nothing that brings fans back more than winning and having a great atmosphere and seeing some really good football. We’ve talked a lot about that man. If you want people to come, we’ve got to play good,and we want to put our best football forward and show our fans an exciting brand of football.”

The Wildcats season opener is against the Louisiana College Wildcats, who are transititioning from NCAA Div. III to NCAA Div. II.

The battle for Wildcat supremacy starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday.