ACU struggles shooting the ball in season-ending loss to Nicholls

The ACU women’s reign as Southland Conference Tournament champions is over.

The Wildcats lost to Nicholls, 67-57, in the second round of the tournament on Thursday afternoon.

ACU led the the Colonels for most of the game even though they struggled shooting from the field. Julie Goodenough’s team shot just 33% from the field and made seven three-pointers on 33 attempts.

The Wildcats were out front by 2 at the end of the 1st quarter and led at the break 30-24.

Nicholls took its first lead in the third quarter after a three-pointer made it 33-32 in favor of the Colonels.

ACU fought back to take a 46-44 lead heading into the final frame.

That’s when Nicholls took over. The Colonels outscored the Wildcats 23-11 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the victory.

Nicholls’ Chelsea Cain lead the way with 24 points in the game.

The Wildcats were led in scoring for the second game in a row by Anna McLeod. McLeod scored 19 points, but made just a pair of three-pointers on fourteen attempts.

ACU finishes the season with a 14-10 record.