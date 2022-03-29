The ACU Wildcats used a 4-run 4th inning and a strong pitching performance by a trio of Wildcat pitchers to top #12 TCU, 6-2.

After fall behind to TCU 1-0 in the second inning, the Wildcats put four runs on the board in the 4th inning to take the lead.

Colton Eager got ACU on the board with a bomb over the rightfield fence for a two-run homerun. Tanner Tweedt followed that later in the inning. His ground-rule double scores Bash Randle to make it 3-2. Bryson Hill finished off the 4-run inning with a sac-fly that brought home Miller Ladasau.

The Wildcats added two more runs in the 6th inning. Ladasau doubles down the line in left-field to bring in Randle to make it 5-2. Ladasau came into score on a double by Hill, so ACU led 6-2 after six innings.

Pitchers Garrett Egli, Connor Carlton(Wylie High School), and Tanner Riley(Clyde) were strong on the hill. They combined to hold TCU to six hits and just two runs.

ACU goes to Beaumont this weekend for a three game series with Lamar. Game one of the series starts on Friday at 6 p.m.