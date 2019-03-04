ACU successfully battling through adversity

March 4, 2019 - The ACU Wildcats are in the final week of the season, and two wins this week guarantee the second seed in the Southland Conference tournament.

The 23-win season was disrupted by the suspension of two starters a nine days ago, but they've handled the adversity really well.

Since the suspensions, ACU is 2-1 and has clinched a place in the tournament.

Head Coach Joe Golding said, "Every season you deal with adversity in different ways. I don't know if I've ever had a team here since I've been a coach that's dealt with the adversity maybe as well as this group has. I've just really appreciated their courage, their fight. I think when that went down, a lot of people thought it was over. You can talk about adversity and all that stuff, this group has handled it."

ACU plays their final home game Tuesday night at 7 against Stephen F. Austin.

