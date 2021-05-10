ACU sweep propels them to 3rd, look to stay on a roll against SHSU on the road

Three weeks ago, the Wildcats were just 10-10 and in 5th place in Southland Conference play.

Since then, they are 9-1 in the conference and they are riding a nine game winning streak.

The most recent sweep came against Lamar and pushed ACU to third place.

Rick McCarty said, “I thought our guys put together some really great at bats from the first inning Friday night all the way through yesterday’s 8th inning. Real proud of the way they have this feeling right now that we’re gonna find a way to win and I think that’s been something we’ve been trying to get to over the last two or three years. This group has got it going at the moment. We played really well, the pitchers threw very well and I think when you look back at the whole weekend it was just a really clean weekend of baseball which we’ve been wanting to play and it’s always good to find a way to win four of them against a team that’s really talented in Lamar.”

ACU heads to Huntsville this weekend.

They face Sam Houston State starting Friday at 6:30.