The Abilene Christian University Wildcats joined high schools across the state of Texas in starting football practice on Monday.

The practice at Anthony Field was the first under the direction of new head coach Keith Patterson, who comes to ACU from Texas Tech to lead the football program.

The Wildcats took the field to start getting ready for 2022 season with a bunch of question marks.

Numerous players are new to the program this season. That leads to questions about how the team will gel and come together for the upcoming season.

Patterson says that what the month of practice before the season starts is all about, and he and the Wildcats are happy to be on the field.

ACU plans to hold an open practice at Anthony Field on August 13.

The first game of the new season is September 1 at Anthony Field against Lamar. It’s a non-conference game.