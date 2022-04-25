The ACU Wildcats made history on Sunday down in Beaumont.

The tennis team became the first program to win a Western Athletic Conference championship.

They upset top seed Lamar to earn the title, and head coach Juan Nunez is still flying high.

Nunez said, “The emotions are crazy. You go from pride, obviously. The guys made history as the first program in ACU history to win the WAC conference. At the same time, we are the answer to that trivia question, and we will always be the right answer for that, right? The first program to win a WAC conference title.”

The selection show for the NCAA Division I tennis tournament is May 2.

The tournament starts on May 6.