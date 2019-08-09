ACU tops British Virgin Islands national team

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands–Coming off a banner year, the reigning Southland Conference champions made their way to the U.S. Virgin Islands for a foreign tour. Two days into the trip they played their first competition against the British Virgin Islands national team, winning 81-44.

Hayden Howell, coming off a redshirt season, led the Wildcats in scoring with 20 points as well as nine rebounds. Clay Gayman was the second leading scorer for ACU contributing 13 points off of the bench. The combination of Howell and Gayman outscored all five starters 33-29, the two went a combined 14-of-17 from the floor.

Kolton Kohl led all starters in scoring with 10 points in addition to grabbing six rebounds, he also totaled two blocks and a steal for the night. The team totaled 20 assists on 33 field goals, shooting 47 percent from the field.

Outside of basketball, the team has been enjoying everything St. Thomas has to offer. Prior to yesterday’s game they were able to visit the national historic landmark, Fort Christian. This morning the team broke into four groups to compete in a tropical scavenger hunt. Make sure to follow along with all the island fun on Twitter with @ACU_MBB, on Instagram with @ACUsports, and on the ACU Sports Facebook page!

The next game is scheduled for Friday at 5 p.m. when the Wildcats will take on U.S. Virgin Islands national team.