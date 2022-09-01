The ACU Wildcats opened up the Keith Patterson era with a 28-14 victory over Lamar at Wildcat Stadium on Thursday night.

ACU’s new Air Raid offense put points on the board on the first drive. Anthony Smith scored a rushing touchdown from 11 yards out to give the Wildcats the lead.

Lamar scored the next two touchdowns in the first and second quarters of the game to take a 14-7 lead.

ACU took over after that. Maverick McIvor, who played in a game for the first time since 2018, found Kendall Catalon on a deep ball for the score to tie the game at 14.

Late in the half, the Wildcats run a reverse to Catalon, and he makes it work. 37 yards for the touchdown.

ACU never trailed again and added another touchdown in the second half to ice the game.

The Wildcats are back at home on September 10 against Prairie View A&M.