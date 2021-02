The ACU Wildcats kept their early season momentum going on Friday with an 8-7 win over the New Mexico State Aggies.

This win improves the Wildcats record on the young season to 4-1 overall, and 3-0 at home.

This is the first game of their 3 game series at home against the New Mexico State.

Game 2 between the Wildcats and the Aggies is tomorrow, Saturday, February 27th at 2:05pm.