The ACU Wildcats used a strong second half to push past Utah Valley at the Western Athletic Championships, 82-74, to advance to the third round.

The Wolverines led 41-37 at halftime, but the Wildcats outscored them by 12 in the second half to pick up the victory.

Four Wildcats scored in double digits in a balanced offensive attack.

All-WAC 2nd team member Airion Simmons led ACU with 19 points on 7 of 12 shooting on the night.

Tobias Cameron was next with 17 points, and he shot 60 percent from the field.

ACU continues the WAC Championships against Stephen F. Austin on Thursday night at 10:30 p.m.

The Wildcats were 0-2 against the Lumberjacks in two meetings this season. SFA won the first game of the year in Abilene by 8 and won again in Nacogdoches by two points.