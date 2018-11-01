ACU touchdown totals rise

October 31, 2018 - The ACU Wildcats get back to work this week after last week's open date, and if you look at the Wildcats 4-4 record, it's easy to tell the Wildcats are doing better than last year, but just how much better is rather stagering. Last year, ACU scored 25 touchdowns all season. They already have 34 in eight games this year. That's quite a turnaround and coach dorrel says there are several reasons.

ACU Head Coach Adam Dorrel said, "It starts at two positions, the quarterback and the offensive line. I've been really pleased with our o-line progression is a year's time. Going from one scholarship running back in spring football to where we are now at that running back position in between Billy, Tracy, and Tyrese, we feel good about those young men. I feel like our tight end play improved this year, so we've gotten better at every position. The o-line and the quarterback really picked up their play tremendously."

The Wildcats hope to keep that up and extend their winning streak to three on Saturday. Northwestern State comes to Anthony Field at 2.

