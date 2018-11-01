Sports

ACU touchdown totals rise

By:

Posted: Oct 31, 2018 07:10 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2018 07:10 PM CDT

October 31, 2018 - The ACU Wildcats get back to work this week after last week's open date, and if you look at the Wildcats 4-4 record, it's easy to tell the Wildcats are doing better than last year, but just how much better is rather stagering. Last year, ACU scored 25 touchdowns all season. They already have 34 in eight games this year. That's quite a turnaround and coach dorrel says there are several reasons.

ACU Head Coach Adam Dorrel said, "It starts at two positions, the quarterback and the offensive line. I've been really pleased with our o-line progression is a year's time. Going from one scholarship running back in spring football to where we are now at that running back position in between Billy, Tracy, and Tyrese, we feel good about those young men. I feel like our tight end play improved this year, so we've gotten better at every position. The o-line and the quarterback really picked up their play tremendously."

The Wildcats hope to keep that up and extend their winning streak to three on Saturday. Northwestern State comes to Anthony Field at 2.
 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected