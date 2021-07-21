ACU trio prepares for next week’s WAC Media Day

ABILENE – Three members of the ACU football program will be in attendance for WAC Media Day next week, marking the unofficial start to the 2021 campaign. The event will be held in The Woodlands, Texas on July 28, with head coach Adam Dorrel , wide receiver Kobe Clark and All-League defensive lineman Quent Titre representing the Wildcats.



The event will feature press conferences, interview sessions, photo shoots and more with each of the league’s head coaches and student-athletes from each institution. The Wildcats will be joined by Tarleton, Dixie State, SFA, Lamar and defending National Champion Sam Houston.



ACU’s social media platforms (@acufootball on Twitter and Instagram) will follow all the action from Media Day, and press conferences will be streamed live on the WAC Digital Network.



The Wildcats are set to kick off their 2021 season on the road at SMU on Sept. 4, while ACU will host Lamar for Homecoming on Oct. 16.