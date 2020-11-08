ACU upset by Rams in first home game of the year

BCH Sports
It had been a long time coming for the ACU Wildcats to play in their first game at Wildcat Stadium in 2020, but their return home was spolied in a 34-21 loss to the Angelo State Rams.

The Rams running back Alfred Grear had a career night rushing for 247 yards (avergaing 12.4 per carry) and four touchdowns, including the one to put the game away late in the 4th Quarter.

With the loss, ACU falls to 1-3 on the year, while the Rams improve to 2-2.

ACU will remain at home next week to take on Arizona Christian.

