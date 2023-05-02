ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports)–The ACU Wildcats are welcoming the Baylor Bears to the Key City tonight for the second matchup this season.

The last meeting ACU walked off a three-run homerun by Grayson Tatrow in the 11th inning to take down Baylor, 5-2.

Head coach Rick McCarty said, “Yeah we’re excited to host Baylor, I think anytime and I know I’ve said this before, anytime you can get a Power Five school to come to Abilene with us being a growing program, it’s one you have to take advantage of. Now, you can look at our schedule and it’s like, each week it’s another opportunity to compete against an elite level team and a blue blood here in the state of Texas. Our guys will be excited, just like last Tuesday against Texas Tech. We’ve got Baylor today, and Tech on the rebound next week. So, yeah I’m excited to start a new week, start a new month. With Baylor here in town I hope the community comes out and has a lot of purple and white in the stands.”

The first pitch is set for 6:05 p.m.