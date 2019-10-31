ACU Wildcats are overtime warriors

The ACU Wildcats went into overtime in back to back weeks for the first time in school history and defeated both Stephen F. Austin and Nicholls in the process. The team knows they have mistakes to fix but both wins were momentum boosters nonetheless.

Kade Parmelly said, “To get a win in college football is already hard enough, you kind of take it for granted coming out of high school, at least I took it for granted how winning is really hard. It takes a lot of prep, it takes a lot of work, so anytime you can come away from a game, especially in ovetime, and get a win it’s pretty special.”

Alex Lofton said, “Going down to Nicholls was tough, just going to overtime back-to-back weeks and you are correct, that was the first time that did happen. Both weeks it was real stressful, but I’m glad we came out victorious.”

Sema’j Davis said, “I feel like our big focus right now is the 4th quarter because we should have put the game away a lot earlier, but a win is a win so we’ll take that.”

Luke Anthony said, “We’re just trying to go one game at a time, we can’t think ahead. Last year we were at a simmilar point and time where we are right now record wise and we kind of started thinking about the future too much instead of just day in day out focusing on what we needed to focus on, so I think we’re gonna try to learn from our experience last year and hopefully find a way to play well and finish this year out.”

ACU has the week off, but returns to Wildcat stadium next week to face Sam Houston and looks to improve to 6-4 on the season.