On Thursday night, the ACU Men’s Basketball team welcomed their old Southland Conference rival the Lamar Cardinals into the Teague Special Events Center for a late season WAC game.

The Wildcats were in full control from the opening tip, and went on to win 77-42.

This victory brings the ACU to 18-8 on the season, with a 9-6 record in the WAC.

10 different Wildcats score on the evening. Sophomore Forward Cameron Steele led the way with 16 points. Immanuel Allen was the only other Wildcat to score in double digits with 10 points.

ACU will be back on the court Saturday night, when they hit the road to face the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks in Nacogdoches. The opening tip is scheduled for 4:00pm.