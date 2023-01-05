ABILENE — Redshirt freshman Addison Martin was unstoppable, ACU trimmed a 24-point deficit all the way down to one, but the Wildcat women’s basketball team fell just short against long-time rival Sam Houston on Thursday night at Moody Coliseum.

The Wildcats trailed by 24 at the beginning of the third quarter, but nearly brought it all the way back, outscoring the Bearkats 46-27 in the second half.

After a missed shot by Sam Houston with 13 seconds left, the ball went out of bounds off Thornton and the possession stayed with Sam Houston. ACU had only fouled three times in the quarter at that point, so with the shot clock turned off, it needed to foul twice to put the Bearkats at the free throw line. They did so with back-to-back fouls by Langstaff on inbound plays, and after all that, Sam Houston made one of two free throws and led 68-66 with 11 seconds. ACU called timeout to inbound in the front court.

However, a late three from Zoe Jackson rimmed out, and Sam Houston walked away from Abilene with a 69-66 victory.

ACU moves to 7-7 on the year and 1-2 in WAC play, and has fallen just short on the last possession in back-to-back games. It’s a quick turnaround as UT Arlington comes to town on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m.